“I’ve never seen football like it." - Premier League star heaps praise on Man City

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has admitted he's 'never seen football like it' when asked about facing Manchester City in the Premier League.

Talking to the Times, recently promoted Phillips was being quizzed on his start to life in the Premier League. The midfielder has only just recently earned his first England cap and is seemingly loving life in the top flight.

One of Leeds' opening games was against City, and Phillips admitted he was in awe of how Pep Guardiola's side play football; “I’ve never seen football like it. Just how sharp it was, how well coordinated all the movements were. When they scored, I thought this could be a 5-0 game here. But we got into it, started making tackles."

(Photo by Jason Cairnduff - Pool/Getty Images)

The cleverly named 'Yorkshire Pirlo' has throughly impressed everyone in the last few years, but it's a certain Belgian magician that he's tried to model his game off.

When asked about what facing Kevin De Bruyne is like, Phillips said; “If you want a football player to be like anybody it would be De Bruyne. He can do everything; defend, attack, run, hold the ball, tackle. He’s 6ft, strong, quick, so smart with the way he finds space to get on the ball.

It was a good battle between us, one of my best games. I didn’t get his shirt. I didn’t get anybody’s shirt. I was more mesmerised by Pep Guardiola giving me a handshake, and saying, 'Congratulations, well done.' That was nice."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra