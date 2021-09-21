September 21, 2021
"I've Progressed Massively" - Highly-Rated Man City Winger Opens Up on Development Under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's highly-rated young forward Samuel Edozie has opened up on his progress at the club, since arriving from Championship side Millwall in 2019.
With a number of Manchester City's stars absent from pre-season training following national team commitments, Samuel Edozie was handed an opportunity during the summer to impress by Pep Guardiola.

The youngster duly took the opportunity, scoring three goals in pre-season friendly fixtures. That was enough to earn Edozie a start in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium against Leicester at the beginning of August.

Speaking exclusively to the Manchester Evening News this week, Samuel Edozie has recalled the moment he made his professional debut for Manchester City.

"I tried to block out how excited I was but it was obviously the biggest game of my career so far," the 18 year-old explained.

Edozie added, "I just tried to go out there and enjoy myself and it was an experience I'll never forget.. .I've always expected a lot from myself and I will continue to expect a lot from myself so I'll keep doing what I'm doing and hopefully keep impressing."

Pep Guardiola publicly highlighted Edozie's talent and his potential during the summer pre-season period, words which were music to the ears of the winger.

"It's nice to hear that from the best manager in the world. Working under him week-in, week-out is big for me at 18," Edozie told the Manchester Evening News.

"I can learn a lot and also training with the best players in the world has allowed me to improve my game. I like to take what I've learned from the first team into the EDS and try as play as well as I can."

Edozie closed by explaining, "I feel like from my first session to where I am now I've progressed massively and that is a big positive for me."

With Manchester City hosting Wycombe in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, Samuel Edozie could be set to make another first-team appearance.

However, the Manchester Evening News suggest that he may instead play for Manchester City's Under-23 side in the EFL Cup against Doncaster Rovers - a game that kicks-off just 45 minutes before the senior team. 

