Jack Grealish Addresses Gareth Southgate 'Anxious' Claim in Honest Verdict on Debut Manchester City Season

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has given a peak through the curtain into the pressures of winning a trophy in his first campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

The aftermath of Manchester City's scintillating victory over Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League campaign saw Jack Grealish rejoice at claiming his first league crown in his debut season at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international completed a record-breaking £100 million switch from boyhood side Aston Villa to Manchester City in order to compete for major trophies and fulfil his ambitions of playing in the Champions League.

Having impressed for England at the European Championships last summer, the 26-year-old arrived in Manchester as one of the most exciting stars in the division and off the back of an impressive few seasons at Villa Park.

"I would not say anxiety. That does not mean I am disagreeing with what the manager (Gareth Southgate) said. Not anxiety, but I was desperate to win something," Grealish said in an interview with The Mirror this week.

England manager Gareth Southgate recently suggested Manchester City's most prised asset was 'anxious' to finish his first season at his new club with silverware as all eyes were on Grealish as the Birmingham-born forward joined arguably the strongest attacking side in Europe.

"To win the Premier League, which was the main thing that I wanted to win, was a nice way to end the season."

Grealish finished the past campaign with ten direct goal contributions to his name in 39 appearances across all competitions.

The attacker replaced Mason Mount in the 62nd minute of England's 1-0 defeat to Hungary in their opening Nations League clash on Friday evening.

After being in and out of the squad in his first season at Manchester City, Grealish will be hoping to kick on and establish himself as a starter in Pep Guardiola's side alongside the incoming Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

With the World Cup in Qatar coming up in December, Grealish will want to be on top of his game to force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans and possibly even his starting XI after largely being a squad player for the Three Lions at the European Championships last summer.

