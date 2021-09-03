September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Jack Grealish Admits He Has Already Improved at Man City - Just Weeks After Leaving Aston Villa

Jack Grealish believes training with world-class international players at Manchester City is already starting to improve his game.
Author:
Publish date:

Nearly a month on from his British record £100 million move from Aston Villa, Jack Grealish has been speaking to Gabriel Clarke from ITV about how he's settled in at the Etihad Stadium.

Thrust straight into the limelight, Grealish has already made four competitive appearances for Manchester City, scoring one goal and providing an assist in the process. 

The 25-year-old also starred in England's emphatic 4-0 win away in Hungary on Thursday night, assisting the fourth goal and looking a constant danger throughout the game. 

READ MORE: Every single transfer at Manchester City during summer 2021

READ MORE: Manchester City plan three more statues at the Etihad Stadium

Speaking before the game, Grealish believes his big move is already making a huge difference in his performances - highlighting working with world-class players as the main reason for his rapid development. 

"100% [already a better player since joining Manchester City]," the midfielder said to ITV

"One thing I've realised is that you just pick up stuff off certain players. Everyone is an international at a top, top country. You're playing with players that have played in the Champions League their whole life."

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

"You just learn off them every single day. You see what they do on and off the pitch, you see how they train. It makes you up your standards."

After just a month at the club, it's clear to see Grealish has reaped the rewards of training with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

One thing is clear, however, the midfielder is hungry for even more. 

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

JGGGG
News

"This is the Worst and Most One Sided Article I’ve Ever Seen" - Jack Grealish Hits Out At Aston Villa Journalist After New Report on Man City Switch

sipa_34528880
News

Jack Grealish Admits He Has Already Improved at Man City - Just Weeks After Leaving Aston Villa

JGGGG
News

Jack Grealish Reveals Pep Guardiola Demands From First Discussions With Man City Coach

sipa_32795945
Features/Opinions

Why Yaya Touré Deserves A Statue At Man City

sipa_33936115
News

Sterling Unstoppable Once Again, Riyad Mahrez Contributes Twice In 8-0 Crushing - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Two

sipa_33936115
News

Jack Grealish Reveals His Man City Aims To Secure Regular Starts For England

JGP
News

Jack Grealish 'Expected To Start' For England vs Hungary in World Cup Qualifier

sipa_32998883
News

"He’s A Very Intelligent Player" - Man City Coach Provides Update On Highly-Rated Midfielder's Development