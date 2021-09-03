Jack Grealish Admits He Has Already Improved at Man City - Just Weeks After Leaving Aston Villa

Jack Grealish believes training with world-class international players at Manchester City is already starting to improve his game.

Nearly a month on from his British record £100 million move from Aston Villa, Jack Grealish has been speaking to Gabriel Clarke from ITV about how he's settled in at the Etihad Stadium.

Thrust straight into the limelight, Grealish has already made four competitive appearances for Manchester City, scoring one goal and providing an assist in the process.

The 25-year-old also starred in England's emphatic 4-0 win away in Hungary on Thursday night, assisting the fourth goal and looking a constant danger throughout the game.

Speaking before the game, Grealish believes his big move is already making a huge difference in his performances - highlighting working with world-class players as the main reason for his rapid development.

"100% [already a better player since joining Manchester City]," the midfielder said to ITV.

"One thing I've realised is that you just pick up stuff off certain players. Everyone is an international at a top, top country. You're playing with players that have played in the Champions League their whole life."

"You just learn off them every single day. You see what they do on and off the pitch, you see how they train. It makes you up your standards."

After just a month at the club, it's clear to see Grealish has reaped the rewards of training with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

One thing is clear, however, the midfielder is hungry for even more.

