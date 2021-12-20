Jack Grealish and Phil Foden Leave Pep Guardiola 'Distinctly Unimpressed' After Night Out Following Leeds Victory

Pep Guardiola was left 'distinctly unimpressed' by the conduct of Manchester City duo Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, after the pair went on a night out last Tuesday.

The latest revelations about the actions of the Manchester City duo have come to light after both Grealish and Foden were unused substitutes in the club's commanding 4-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola was questioned on the rotation of his team, and the obvious omission of the England pair, however the Catalan boss reiterated that rotation was not the reason behind his selections at St James' Park.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the win in the North-East, Guardiola explained, "I decided this team because they deserved to play, these guys, not the others. At Christmas, I pay a lot of attention to behaviour on and off the pitch. When off the pitch is not proper, they are not going to play."

"So we have to be focussed all the time because of distractions at Christmas time and everything that happens - you have to still be focussed", Guardiola closed.

As per the information of James Ducker of the Telegraph, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden had gone out together after the 7-0 win against Leeds United last Tuesday.

However, it is revealed that Manchester City staff were left 'unhappy' with the condition in which both players reported the next day for a recovery session. While Pep Guardiola was in Barcelona for Sergio Aguero's retirement press conference, the City boss was kept informed of the situation back home.

The Telegraph report that Pep Guardiola was left 'distinctly unimpressed' when the news was relayed to him - and subsequently left both Jack Grealish and Phil Foden in no doubt that he will not tolerate a repeat.

Additional reporting on the situation from Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus at the Times has stated that Pep Guardiola and his Etihad staff 'took a dim view' of Grealish and Foden's conduct following their night out at a bar in Manchester.

Only time will tell before Manchester City supporters become aware of just how long the two players are kept away from regular action under Pep Guardiola during the hectic winter schedule.

However, it should come as no surprise to understand the seriousness of the situation, given the escalating nature of the Covid-19 pandemic and it's impact on a number of Premier League clubs - leading to six postponements during the last gameweek.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra