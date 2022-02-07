Skip to main content

Jack Grealish Appears 'Too Drunk' to Enter Manchester Bar on Night Out With Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker

A new video currently trending on social media appears to show Manchester City forward Jack Grealish being turned away from a city centre bar for being 'too drunk'.

The England international has recently returned to Manchester following a brief holiday in Dubai, as Pep Guardiola handed his first-team squad a period of time-off following a gruelling winter period.

Grealish, who signed for Manchester City for a transfer fee of £100 million in the summer, returned to action for the club on Saturday afternoon, in a 4-1 rout of Championship high-flyers Fulham.

However, in the aftermath of the match, a new video has emerged on social media, appearing to show the former Aston Villa man being turned away from a Manchester city centre bar for what the individual taking the video states as being 'too drunk'.

On the night out, Jack Grealish appears to be joined by Manchester city teammates Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez, as the trio stand by popular 'Bohemian bier palace', Alberts Schloss.

Read More

The video, first published on TikTok on Sunday, is captioned, "Man like Jacky too drunk to get in", as Grealish is seen being guided away from the entrance of the bar by a member close to the first-team squad.

The video is likely to cause more comments amongst football fans on the whole, as the frustration from some quarters in regards to Jack Grealish's goal return continues to be a talking point.

Grealish made the switch from Villa Park to the Etihad Stadium midway through August 2021, and while he has spent the majority of his time playing in the wide position under Pep Guardiola, there remains hope that he switches more central and sees a greater return in front of goal.

