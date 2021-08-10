Jack Grealish Believes Man City Switch Will Have Major Impact on England Future Ahead of World Cup

Newly announced Manchester City signing Jack Grealish has opened up on what it now means for the England national team to play with many of his international teammates for the Etihad club.

The former Aston Villa star will join the likes of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in representing the Premier League champions for England.

In a press conference ahead of his official unveiling to the Manchester City fans, Jack Grealish spoke about the role the Blues' English contingent can play for the national team.

"Definitely. I just touched on how much talent there is. I spoke to these guys in England about City and they had nothing but good words to say,” said Grealish.

He continued, "It takes time to build that chemistry, if you’re playing with these players week in week out you build that chemistry, if there’s a few of us playing for the same club that’s something Gareth [Southgate] will probably like.”

Jack Grealish was quick to point out that the bulk of Manchester City’s English players are still young and will continue to grow together, for both club and country - which will certainly give Gareth Southgate plenty of hope ahead of the next World Cup.

"We’re all young, Walks [Walker] has got the body of a 20 year old the way he’s so strong, we’re all young and striving for success with our club and the national team. That’s something the England manager will love."

Despite joining a team so clearly packed with talent, the 25-year-old stated his desire to compete for a regular spot in the team.

"We have so much talent now in the national team."

"I feel like if I’m performing for City week in week out, playing in the Champions League, I feel it could set me up to have a brilliant future with the national team and to try and start these games. That was another important reason."

