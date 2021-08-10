Jack Grealish Boldly Claims He Is 'Different' To Any Other Man City Player

Jack Grealish has spoken out about what he can bring to the Manchester City squad, as we are now less than a week removed from his £100 million move from Aston Villa.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his unveiling outside of the Etihad Stadium on Monday afternoon, Grealish explained what he can bring to the table for the Premier League champions.

"I’m different to every player in this squad. Raheem and wingers can go in behind, Riyad is an out and out dribbler, Phil has a bit of everything.”

“I feel I can bring a lot to the team and that’s what the manager has brought me here for. Whether I’m a winger or an 8, 10, false 9, I feel I can bring a lot,” Grealish explained, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News.

While many have vocalised their scepticism about where Jack Grealish fits into the team, his self-proclaimed versatility could be his best asset in a squad overflowing with attackers.

"When I watch Manchester City there’s so much attacking talent that can do everything, they’re changing positions constantly,” Grealish said.

"Even the few days I’ve been here, I’ve had two sessions, but it’s crazy seeing the work [Guardiola] does, it’s no surprise he’s been so successful in his own career, some of his tactics are out of this world.”

Pep Guardiola was one of the major factors in Jack Grealish making the decisions to leave his boyhood club to sign for the Blues, and according to the 25-year-old, it's up to the boss where he fits into the squad.

"I feel like I can bring a lot to the team, the manager will choose what position to play me in," Grealish concluded.

