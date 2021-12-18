Jack Grealish Comments on Man City Struggles Since £100M Aston Villa Transfer

Jack Grealish has candidly revealed his initial struggles at Manchester City, in a new interview ahead of the weekend's clash against Newcastle United.

It’s safe to say that Jack Grealish’s performance in Manchester City’s 7-0 thrashing against Leeds United was his outright best performance since his £100 million move.

Scoring his first headed goal in his Premier League career while gliding past the opposition defenders for fun, the former Aston Villa man finally looked settled in a Manchester City shirt.

Speaking about his initial struggles since his move to the Etihad Stadium, Grealish revealed, “It has probably been a bit more difficult than I thought it would be. I thought I was going to come here and maybe double my goals and assist tally that I had at Villa.”

The English international went on to candidly admit, “It hasn’t been the case at the moment, but I still feel like I have done okay. The one thing I probably have struggled with a little bit is the goals and the assists.”

This self-awareness can only be seen as a positive sign of things to come from Jack Grealish, considering it gives the impression that the Englishman only wants to improve as a Manchester City player.

While the 25-year old’s displays have not set the world alight consistently as of yet, there have been flashes of brilliance; from his wonder goal against RB Leipzig on his Champions League debut, to his terrific outing against Leeds.

The likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez struggled to adapt in their first season under Pep Guardiola before bursting into life over time, and the same can be expected from Jack Grealish.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra