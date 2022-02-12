Jack Grealish Could Spend 'Upto A Month' on the Sidelines After Suffering Injury in Training Ahead of Norwich City Trip

Manchester City star Jack Grealish could be out of action for up to a month after suffering an injury in training ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's men can extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League to 12 points after Liverpool reduced the gap between second and first to nine points with a 2-0 win against Leicester City in midweek.

A first-half penalty from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne's strike in the 69th minute sealed the points for the league leaders against Brentford on Wednesday, though Cole Palmer and Gabriel Jesus were both unavailable for the Sky Blues.

Having won two of their previous three league games, Norwich will be looking to cause an upset as they welcome the reigning champions to Carrow Road on Saturday.

Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan have all been recalled the starting lineup in east Anglia, with John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodrigo and Kevin De Bruyne dropped to the bench.

Moreover, Zack Steffen has also been deemed 'unavailable' for the trip by the club, though it is yet to be revealed whether the USMNT star has picked up a knock or whether it is simply a precautionary measure.

It has been revealed ahead of the 17:30 [UK] kick-off that Jack Grealish has missed the trip to Norwich after suffering an injury in training ahead of the clash, which could keep the England international out of action for 'up to a month', as per Mike McGrath of The Telegraph.

This would hence rule the 26-year-old out of the first-leg of Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 tie with Sporting Lisbon next week, as well upcoming Premier League meetings with the likes of Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United.

Further details on the injury and its extent are expected to be revealed soon, with Pep Guardiola expected to be quizzed about the same in his post-match press conference on Saturday.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra