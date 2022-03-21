Jack Grealish Credits Ex-Aston Villa Coach's Words for Dealing With Pressure of £100M Manchester City Price-Tag

Manchester City star Jack Grealish opened up on the pressure that the business end of the season brings and how to handle it in a latest interview.

With only a point separating Manchester City and nearest challengers Liverpool in the Premier League title race, the remaining nine games are set to have fans and pundits alike at the edge of their seats.

Add to that the fact that City have been drawn to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last eight and it's safe to say that the campaign is entering a make-or-break stage for the Sky Blues, who were held to a goalless draw in their Premier League tie with Crystal Palace last week.

Speaking prior to Manchester City's FA Cup quarter-final tie with Southampton at St. Mary's at the weekend, Jack Grealish provided some insight into the pressure that has come for his side as Pep Guardiola's men approach the business end of the season while being in the hunt for glory on three fronts.

IMAGO / Sportimage “I remember my coach Steve Burns at (Aston) Villa always used to say to me that pressure is a privilege," the Manchester City star said in an interview with BBC Sport's Football Focus last week. IMAGO / Sportimage "Honestly, it (Burns' advice) just sticks with me forever because I’ve had so many times where I’ve had games where they’ve been pressure games, coming here (to Manchester City) for the price tag that I’ve had, there’s a lot of pressure. IMAGO / Sportimage "You’ve just got to embrace it (the pressure) I think, even if football’s not going well, I just try and stay as positive as possible. But at the end of the day, pressure is a privilege - that’s always stuck with me."

Pep Guardiola is guaranteed to be delighted with the England international’s positive outlook, as the biggest sign of a top player is when they relish the opportunities of stepping up in the most crucial moments for their side.

With a historic treble being set in Manchester City’s sights if they recover from their recent inconsistent displays ahead of crunch ties with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in April, vital cogs like Jack Grealish could prove to be the ultimate difference maker for Guardiola's side.

