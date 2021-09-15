Jack Grealish Describes His Delight At Making Champions League Debut In Man City Victory

Jack Grealish has shown his delight at making his Champions League debut with Manchester City, playing a key role in the Blues' 6-3 victory.

The former Aston Villa star claimed that having a chance to play in the UEFA Champions League had a huge bearing on his decision to join the Etihad club in the summer.

On Wednesday evening, he finally had a chance to live out that dream. The England star made the most of that chance, with a goal and an assist on his Champions League debut.

His fantastic solo goal in the 56th minute brought the Etihad to their feet and capped off a sparkling first outing in a European competition.

And in speaking to BT Sport, the 26-year-old expressed his delight over his flying start to life in Europe's elite footballing competition.

"I loved it. I've been waiting a while, and over the past few days and weeks I just couldn't wait for this game in particular," he told BT Sport after the match.

The 6-3 scoreline was the perfect representation of the chaotic 90 minutes, however, Grealish was just happy to come away with the victory, and a fantastic individual performance.

"It had absolutely everything!" Grealish described.

"In the end, we're delighted to get the win, against a good team full of energy, young players. I'm delighted personally to come away mainly with the three points, but a goal and an assist."

Grealish and Manchester City will now shift their focus to the weekend, as the Blues look to continue their superb start to the season when Southampton come to town in the Premier League.

