September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jack Grealish Describes His Delight At Making Champions League Debut In Man City Victory

Jack Grealish has shown his delight at making his Champions League debut with Manchester City, playing a key role in the Blues' 6-3 victory.
Author:
Publish date:

The former Aston Villa star claimed that having a chance to play in the UEFA Champions League had a huge bearing on his decision to join the Etihad club in the summer. 

On Wednesday evening, he finally had a chance to live out that dream. The England star made the most of that chance, with a goal and an assist on his Champions League debut. 

His fantastic solo goal in the 56th minute brought the Etihad to their feet and capped off a sparkling first outing in a European competition. 

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva heaps praise on Man City midfielder Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on tactical tweak in Premier League victory

And in speaking to BT Sport, the 26-year-old expressed his delight over his flying start to life in Europe's elite footballing competition. 

"I loved it. I've been waiting a while, and over the past few days and weeks I just couldn't wait for this game in particular," he told BT Sport after the match

The 6-3 scoreline was the perfect representation of the chaotic 90 minutes, however, Grealish was just happy to come away with the victory, and a fantastic individual performance. 

READ MORE: Man City ready for £100M fight for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Primary left-back targets reveals stance amid Man City interest

"It had absolutely everything!" Grealish described.

"In the end, we're delighted to get the win, against a good team full of energy, young players. I'm delighted personally to come away mainly with the three points, but a goal and an assist."

Grealish and Manchester City will now shift their focus to the weekend, as the Blues look to continue their superb start to the season when Southampton come to town in the Premier League.

You can follow us on Twitter here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35073053
News

Jack Grealish Describes His Delight At Making Champions League Debut In Man City Victory

sipa_35072412
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig (Champions League)

sipa_32302051
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Crucial Injury Update On John Stones And Aymeric Laporte

Silva 1
News

Man City Captains List REVEALED With Kevin De Bruyne Moved to Fourth

Silva 1
News

Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs RB Leipzig (Champions League)

sipa_34316827
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Set For Landmark Match, Gabriel Jesus One Appearance Away From Double Century - Man City vs RB Leipzig Stat Preview

JGGG
News

A New Journey With Limitless Possibilities: Jack Grealish Reaches Football’s Summit

59a6bda9cbbd01dde18d069955564bb6_crop_exact
News

Man City Midfielder Reveals Real Reasons Why Super Agent Jorge Mendes Was in Manchester