Jack Grealish Discusses Embracing 'Poster Boy' Tag Ahead of England's Nations League Opener

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has revealed what the England 'poster boy' tag is like following his record-breaking £100 million move from Aston Villa last summer, as the Three Lions prepare for their Nations League opener against Hungary on Saturday.

After enjoying a stellar 2020/21 campaign at his boyhood club, Jack Grealish completed a British record move from Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium to challenge for major trophies and fulfil his desire of playing Champions League football.

The 26-year-old, who recently became a brand ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Gucci, bagged six goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions in his debut campaign at Manchester City.

Since his senior England debut in 2020, Grealish has emerged as a fan favourite and was one of the most exciting prospects in Gareth Southgate's star-studded attacking ranks heading into the European Championships last summer.

Despite not being a starting player for the Three Lions on their journey to the final against Italy, Grealish began the previous campaign as one of the most famous stars in England and his stature only rose after he completed a dream £100 million transfer to Manchester City. In an interview with Matt Maltby of The Mirror this week, the England international said: "It is fine (being England's poster boy). It is what it is. If that is what people think, that is fine. I think it is a good thing to have - and you just have to embrace it.

"I try not to let anything get to my head. It is all about enjoying it, as long as I am enjoying myself, playing football and enjoying life off the pitch even; then I will perform well. Fingers crossed I can do that over the few weeks and few games."

Grealish is in line to feature for England in their Nations League clash against Hungary on Saturday, two weeks on from Manchester City's staggering 3-2 triumph over Aston Villa on the final day of the season to retain their Premier League crown.

Despite being in and out of the starting XI in his first season in the north-west, the Birmingham-born forward played a key role for the Blues in the business part of the campaign and is striving to improve his goal contribution tally next term.

