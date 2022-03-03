Skip to main content

Jack Grealish Discusses Special Connection With Phil Foden Following FA Cup Link-Up

Manchester City's record-breaking signing of 2021 has opened up on a special relationship he has with England teammate Phil Foden at the Etihad Stadium, after the duo combined to score against Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round this week.

The growing connection between Jack Grealish and Phil Foden was on full display in Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Championship strugglers Peterborough United in the FA Cup fifth round tie on Tuesday. 

A sweeping diagonal pass from Foden picked out the former Aston Villa man, who brought the ball down with grace and slotted home for the clinching goal in the tie in the 67th minute.

In the the wake of the victory at Peterborough, Jack Grealish has spoken out about his emerging relationship with Phil Foden, since the Birmingham-born playmaker arrived at the Etihad club in the summer of 2021.  

“I love playing with Phil (Foden),” Grealish said, speaking ahead of Manchester City's pivotal Premier League clash against cross-town rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden celebrating their goal for Manchester City vs Peterborough

Grealish continued, “I don’t think there's any debate about me and Phil. We're so close off the pitch. We have a great connection. I was saying to him before the game ‘is there any chance of you assisting me or what?’. Luckily, it happened tonight."

“Phil is a brilliant player and I love playing with him. I think he's one of the best youngsters in the world and I think it's only the start for him.”

Time will tell if the Manchester City fans will get to see the pair connect on the pitch again in the Manchester Derby on Sunday evening, as Grealish has only recently returned to the team after a spell out with an injury. 

Jack Grealish in action for Manchester City

Jack Grealish in action for Manchester City

No matter the line-up come the weekend, the tussle with the Red Devils is a crucial one, as Manchester City look to stave off a late push from Liverpool in the Premier League title race. 

