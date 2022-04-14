Jack Grealish Earns TV Nickname Among Manchester City Squad Following Stefan Savic Clashes

After witnessing Jack Grealish's altercation with Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic in the first-leg, and the recent second-leg, it has been revealed that the Englishman has earned a new nickname among his Manchester City teammates.

In both legs of the Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, Jack Grealish certainly took centre stage when the tempers started to flare between both sides.

Coming off the bench at the Etihad Stadium, the England international was constantly hacked down by opposition players, with Angel Correa kicking the ball onto the winger’s chest while he was down injured, and Stefan Savic proceeding to bizarrely flick his hair during a heated argument.

Things went from bad to worse at the Wanda Metropolitano, with the former Manchester City centre-back grabbing the £100 million man’s hair this time around and going on to follow him into the tunnel to engage in what was described as a 'physical altercation' by BT Sport.

As per a new report by the Mirror, it has been revealed that Jack Grealish's Manchester City teammates have now nicknamed him as 'Peaky Jack', after witnessing him stand tall to Stefan Savic during their squabble in the first leg in Manchester. The tongue-in-cheek name is inspired by hit British BBC television show 'Peaky Blinders', which is centred around the story of a gang hailing from Birmingham.

The Manchester City squad's ability to see the funny side after the Spanish side’s attempts to rattle them most certainly played a role in them booking a place in the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side’s inability to keep their heads cool during the first leg meant they were shooting themselves in the foot by running down the clock instead of attempting to score an equaliser.

The same can be said for the second leg, as Felipe’s swipe on Phil Foden was completely unnecessary, right after he put in a textbook tackle, as a brawl ensued as well as a deserved sending off for the defender.

Manchester City’s decision to embrace the chaos of the fixture and not take it to heart is a sign of a team that is ready for any situation thrown at them at the highest level.

