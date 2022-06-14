Jack Grealish Shares Thoughts On Erling Haaland's Transfer To Manchester City

Having joined Manchester City last season for a fee upwards of £100 million, Jack Grealish had a fairly hit and miss season, notching 3 goals and 3 assists in the Premier League.

However, despite his tough start to life in Manchester Grealish is only more than happy to have competition for a starting spot, which may come in the form of new signing Erling Haaland.

IMAGO / Sportimage

While Haaland may not provide direct competition to Grealish in terms of his position, he is sure to make it harder for anybody to get into City’s front three.

After the announcement of Haaland's signing yesterday, Grealish has shared his thoughts on the transfer.

Speaking to SportBible, he said: "Of course, it’s brilliant. We have just signed Erling Haaland. It is good competition for players like myself because it helps to keep you on your toes."

"I like it when Manchester City makes big signings, not other clubs, because I want our club to be the best!”

The winger may be even happier soon, with rumours of City having an interest in numerous players, most notably Brighton’s Marc Cucurella and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips as they look to add even more depth to their already incredibly talented squad.

