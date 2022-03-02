Skip to main content

Jack Grealish Explains Similarities in Peterborough Approach to Everton as Manchester City Reach FA Cup Quarter-Final

There were similarities between Peterborough United and Everton in the way they approached their respective games against Manchester City, says Jack Grealish.

After Manchester City’s struggles to break down a resolute Peterborough United defence in the first half, it took two exemplary goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish to clinch their place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

While the Premier League champions were far from their glittering best on the night, their quality ultimately shone through as the real difference maker between the two sides at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Speaking after the visitors’ 2-0 victory against the Posh, Jack Grealish assessed the Sky Blues’ performance in the FA Cup Fifth Round clash.

Jack Grealish celebrates his goal vs Peterborough with the Manchester City fans

Jack Grealish receives instructions from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

We had the most chances. We had a lot of the ball in the first half and we’ve come up against that lot, teams sitting deep against us. We eventually broke down Everton and we’ve done that tonight”, he commented during an interview with the broadcasters.

It’s hard to argue with the England international’s evaluation of Manchester City’s display, as it took until the 60th minute for Pep Guardiola's side to break the deadlock, despite them having a lion’s share of the possession.

After an recent injury had forced Jack Grealish out of contention for games against Norwich, Sporting CP and Tottenham, the 26-year old marked his return with a brilliantly taken goal.

Getting on the end of a superb Phil Foden pass, the former Aston Villa forward’s first touch and finish were proof of just how technically gifted the much-maligned superstar really is.

Jack Grealish arrives at London Road for Peterborough vs Manchester City

Pep Guardiola applauds the travelling Manchester City support at Peterborough

With all eyes on the upcoming Manchester Derby, Jack Grealish’s impressive performance is set to give Pep Guardiola a selection headache ahead of the titanic contest. 

