Jack Grealish Eyeing Major Positional Change at Man City - Summer Plan Reveals Contrast to Reality

Manchester City's £100 million man has primarily been deployed on the left-wing so far at his new club, but there appears to be a plan for him to eventually switch to a new area of the park.

The 26 year-old joined Manchester City in the most recent summer transfer window from Aston Villa, after years of being linked to various Champions League sides across Europe.

To date, nearly all of the England international's starts for City have seen the playmaker occupy the left side of an attacking trio, where he has so far contributed two goals and three assists for the club.

But it is now thought that the long-term plan for Grealish, and the plan when the club were originally negotiating earlier in the year, is for him to primarily play in the centre of the park.

This is according to a new report from the Athletic's Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee, who understands that Grealish 'would like' more of an increased involvement through the middle.

However, Lee writes that due to some of Manchester City's current issues and injury problems, the club's newest signing has been required on the left more than anticipated.

Those issues include the continued poor form of Raheem Sterling, leading to Pep Guardiola omitting the former Liverpool winger from the starting XI more often than he has in any other season.

As well as this, an injury to Ferran Torres - and Gabriel Jesus' slightly unexpected conversion into a full-time winger - have meant that Phil Foden, who typically starts on the left, has been needed as a central striking option.

However, Grealish's excursions on the left are still expected to be only temporary, and if the club signs a new striker next summer, Foden could return to the wing, giving Grealish license to operate centrally.

Another thing Grealish is having to adapt to at Manchester City is playing on the same flank as Joao Cancelo. This is a markedly different kind of full-back to what Grealish would have been used to at Villa - with Matt Target playing a more traditional overlapping role, whereas Cancelo has almost as many playmaking responsibilities as Grealish himself.

Jack Grealish became Manchester City's club-record signing when he swapped Birmingham for Manchester earlier this year, taking Sergio Agüero's vacant and iconic number 10 shirt in the process.

