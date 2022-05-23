Skip to main content

Jack Grealish Feels Late Comeback Was the 'Perfect' Way for Man City to Clinch the Premier League Title

Jack Grealish feels Manchester City's dramatic late comeback was the 'perfect' way to win the Premier League title.

Only rivaled by Sergio Agüero's historic moment in 2012, Manchester City snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to get their hands on a sixth Premier League title - a fourth in five seasons under Pep Guardiola.

Matty Cash and ex-Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho had put Steven Gerrard's side 2-0 up, but the Catalan's inspired substitutions made all the difference.

Raheem Sterling's chipped ball to the back-post allowed Ilkay Gundogan to nod in the first, with Oleksandr Zinchenko supplying Rodri to steer home a side-footed strike from the edge of the box.

Then, completing a mad five minutes, Gundogan was on the spot again to tap home Kevin De Bruyne's cross - cueing wild celebrations.

For the first time in his career, Jack Grealish got his hands on a major piece of silverware. Discussing such a special day, the midfielder was still very much in shock.

“Unbelievable. I will be honest with you, at 65 or 70 minutes I didn’t think it was coming. But I think it was the perfect way to do it in the end. 

"There have been so many moments [for this club]. Obviously, the Aguero one sticks out the most, they must like this 3-2 scoreline!"

He continued, "It was a tough game against a good Villa side, but I am just so happy to get my hands on this trophy and this medal. 

"When you are a kid, you dream of playing in the Premier League. Then, when you play in the Premier League, the next dream is to win it. To do that today was just unbelievable.”

At Anfield, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson scored late on for Liverpool to clinch a 3-1 victory over Wolves, but it was not enough to win the title in the end. Grealish says he knew City would need to get the three points anyway.

“I knew Liverpool were going to win. I knew it," the England international said, "I was saying to the guys on the bench, ‘the only way we are going to win here is if we win. Liverpool are going to score’. We did it in the end and I am so happy.”

