Jack Grealish has set himself four targets for next season

Manchester City's record signing has set himself several targets to achieve in the 2022/23 campaign as he looks to build on his positive end to the season.

Grealish against West Ham IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester City's record signing played 39 games in all competitions last season managing to score three goals and got three assists in those games.

Speaking at the launch of Sure’s new 72 Hour Nonstop Protection Antiperspirant he insisted he wants to improve and has his eyes set on the new season already: "Being involved more, to get more goals and assists and win more silverware. That's my aim.

"It’s obviously been difficult to move from the club that I've always been at. But no, my ambitions have kept me going.

"I've always wanted to do this and play at the highest level in the biggest games and perform at the highest level. So that's what I came here for, and just my ambition to carry on improving and carry on being better has obviously pushed me."

Grealish celebrating with Jesus IMAGO / Sportimage

Grealish joined Manchester City from his boyhood club for a staggering £100m which made him the most expensive British player ever.

City fans have warmed to him immediately whereas rival fans have claimed he is a flop but after a season adapting and adjusting to Guardiola's way of playing he is expected to come on leaps and bounds to take next season on by storm.

He also spoke about a couple of his teammates at Sure’s 72 Hour Nonstop Protection Antiperspirant, speaking about Kevin De Bruyne he said: "It is unbelievable. For me, the best player in the world, one of them especially.

De Bruyne celebrating IMAGO / PA Images

"And obviously, just learning from him every day seeing what he does on and off the pitch. And what a great true professional he is. It helps me and it helps me to improve as well."

He then went onto speak about his England and club teammate Phil Foden saying: "He's unbelievable, as well. He's another one. For me, one of the probably the best in the world, or one of them at his age.

"He’s got his whole career ahead of him already. I think sometimes we forget how young he is because of how well he's done and how much he's played already.

"So it's a pleasure, obviously, playing with him. I knew how good he was when I was playing with England, and I look forward to the future with him."

Read More Manchester City Coverage