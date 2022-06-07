Skip to main content

Jack Grealish has set himself four targets for next season

Manchester City's record signing has set himself several targets to achieve in the 2022/23 campaign as he looks to build on his positive end to the season.

Grealish against West Ham

Grealish against West Ham

Manchester City's record signing played 39 games in all competitions last season managing to score three goals and got three assists in those games.

Speaking at the launch of Sure’s new 72 Hour Nonstop Protection Antiperspirant he insisted he wants to improve and has his eyes set on the new season already: "Being involved more, to get more goals and assists and win more silverware. That's my aim.

"It’s obviously been difficult to move from the club that I've always been at. But no, my ambitions have kept me going. 

"I've always wanted to do this and play at the highest level in the biggest games and perform at the highest level. So that's what I came here for, and just my ambition to carry on improving and carry on being better has obviously pushed me."

Grealish celebrating with Jesus 

Grealish celebrating with Jesus 

Grealish joined Manchester City from his boyhood club for a staggering £100m which made him the most expensive British player ever.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City fans have warmed to him immediately whereas rival fans have claimed he is a flop but after a season adapting and adjusting to Guardiola's way of playing he is expected to come on leaps and bounds to take next season on by storm.

He also spoke about a couple of his teammates at Sure’s 72 Hour Nonstop Protection Antiperspirant, speaking about Kevin De Bruyne he said: "It is unbelievable. For me, the best player in the world, one of them especially.

De Bruyne

De Bruyne celebrating 

"And obviously, just learning from him every day seeing what he does on and off the pitch. And what a great true professional he is. It helps me and it helps me to improve as well."

He then went onto speak about his England and club teammate Phil Foden saying: "He's unbelievable, as well. He's another one. For me, one of the probably the best in the world, or one of them at his age.

"He’s got his whole career ahead of him already. I think sometimes we forget how young he is because of how well he's done and how much he's played already.

"So it's a pleasure, obviously, playing with him. I knew how good he was when I was playing with England, and I look forward to the future with him."

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Tommy Doyle
News

Youngster Tommy Doyle wants to break into Manchester City squad next season

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
imago1012233220h
News

Three Manchester City Players make Top 10 Most Valuable List

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Newcastle Put Off By £50 Million Price Tag Set By Manchester City For Defender

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus Pep Guardiola
Transfer Rumours

Report: Carlo Ancelotti Regards Manchester City Striker As His 'Favourite'

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Saka cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City ramp up interest in Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Issa Kabore Troyes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Nottingham Forest Want Manchester City Defender On Loan

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Rafael Leao
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Talking to Jorge Mendes Regarding Portuguese "Diamond"

By Matt Skinner6 hours ago
De Ligt (2)
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt

By Alex Caddick19 hours ago