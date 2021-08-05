Jack Grealish Heaps Praise on Pep Guardiola Following Record-Breaking Man City Move

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has lauded Pep Guardiola after completing a £100 million switch to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

The playmaker has sealed a British-record move to the Premier League champions on a six-year contract, after completing a medical at the City Football Academy (CFA) on Thursday.

Grealish has discussed the range of reasons why decided to reject a contract extension, and sign for City ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with the 25-year-old set to make his debut for the club against Leicester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.

The midfielder was asked about the role City boss Pep Guardiola played in persuading him to move to Manchester after spending 19 years at Villa Park, where has been playing since the age of six.

Grealish said: "There were a lot of reasons why I decided to come here (to City). Obviously, the manager (Guardiola) was a massive factor in that. Playing under the best manager in the world was something I couldn't really turn down."

The England international, who registered seven goals and 12 assists in 27 outings across all competitions during the previous campaign, has revealed that he held a conversation with the Catalan boss before the transfer was made official.

He added: "When I came here this (Thursday) morning, I had a long chat with him (Guardiola) about positions, and it was such a positive chat, and it just shows why I want to play under him.

"I've heard nothing but good words about him (Guardiola) from the (City) lads at England (John Stones, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden), and I just can't wait to get started."

Grealish has also stated that the City quartet in the England squad helped him decide to come to the east side of Manchester, where he can showcase his talent on the biggest of stages and compete for major trophies.

The Birmingham-born midfielder has mentioned previously that he is looking forward to playing regularly alongside 21-year-old Phil Foden, with whom Grealish has developed a special bond off the pitch on international duty.

