Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Jack Grealish Heaps Praise on Pep Guardiola Following Record-Breaking Man City Move

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has lauded Pep Guardiola after completing a £100 million switch to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

The playmaker has sealed a British-record move to the Premier League champions on a six-year contract, after completing a medical at the City Football Academy (CFA) on Thursday.

Grealish has discussed the range of reasons why decided to reject a contract extension, and sign for City ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with the 25-year-old set to make his debut for the club against Leicester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.

The midfielder was asked about the role City boss Pep Guardiola played in persuading him to move to Manchester after spending 19 years at Villa Park, where has been playing since the age of six.

READ MORE: How Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are impacting Raheem Sterling's contract extension

READ MORE: Jack Grealish's Man City medical details revealed in recent reports

Grealish said: "There were a lot of reasons why I decided to come here (to City). Obviously, the manager (Guardiola) was a massive factor in that. Playing under the best manager in the world was something I couldn't really turn down."

The England international, who registered seven goals and 12 assists in 27 outings across all competitions during the previous campaign, has revealed that he held a conversation with the Catalan boss before the transfer was made official.

He added: "When I came here this (Thursday) morning, I had a long chat with him (Guardiola) about positions, and it was such a positive chat, and it just shows why I want to play under him.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: City forward visits club training ground ahead of potential transfer

"I've heard nothing but good words about him (Guardiola) from the (City) lads at England (John Stones, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden), and I just can't wait to get started."

Grealish has also stated that the City quartet in the England squad helped him decide to come to the east side of Manchester, where he can showcase his talent on the biggest of stages and compete for major trophies.

The Birmingham-born midfielder has mentioned previously that he is looking forward to playing regularly alongside 21-year-old Phil Foden, with whom Grealish has developed a special bond off the pitch on international duty.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

JG10
News

Jack Grealish Heaps Praise on Pep Guardiola Following Record-Breaking Man City Move

JG11
News

"I'm Absolutely Delighted to Be Here..." - Jack Grealish Reflects on £100 Million Move to Man City

JGC
News

"He's Like a Little Brother..." - Jack Grealish Delivers Verdict on Phil Foden Following Man City Switch

E8DTdXMXEAkOA-I
News

How Man City Players Have Reacted to Jack Grealish's £100M Signing

BOMBAZO
News

First Interview: Man City Director of Football Reflects on Jack Grealish Signing

3172538-65006208-2560-1440
Transfer Rumours

What Jack Grealish's Man City Squad Number Could Mean for Potential Harry Kane Transfer

E8DJr28XoAQPOHU
News

Interview: Jack Grealish's First Words After Signing for Manchester City

E8DIzt8X0AMhpKj
News

Jack Grealish's Man City Squad Number Revealed Following £100M Transfer Announcement