Jack Grealish Hits Back at Claim He ‘Told Pep Guardiola Where to Go’ During West Ham United Fixture on Sunday

Jack Grealish was in the spotlight again, but not for how he played in the opening game of the season against West Ham United but for reacting to a social media post.

The former Aston Villa player has been on the receiving end of some unfair criticism since his move to the Etihad Stadium.

Sportsbible tweeted during the game,, “Jack Grealish spotted telling Pep Guardiola where to go three minutes into Man City’s win against West Ham.” 

This original post was deleted when the 26-year-old reacted to the post on Twitter,, giving the real reason why he was talking to the Cityzens manager. 

“F**** hell, everything you’ve just wrote didn’t happen 😂,” he tweeted. “What a s*** irrelevant page! He was giving me tactical advice, ask him yourself if I said anything back to him.”

The England international started for City's Premier League opener, with new striker Erling Haaland scoring a brace to help earn all three points and the headlines.

Guardiola praised Grealish for his role in City's second goal when he addressed the media.

"The second goal was an incredible action for Jack [Grealish], the goal belongs to him, he keeps the ball, dragged opponents, finds the perfect ball to Rodri, this happens with space and then Kevin is difficult to stop," Guardiola said.

It's already caused quite a stir on social media with some people having screen shot the original tweets from Sportbible and Grealish himself with Manchester City supporters jumping to defend him. 

