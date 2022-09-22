'I Don't What His Problem Is With Me'- Jack Grealish Hits Back At Graeme Souness

If there's one certainty in life it is that Jack Grealish is not a man who is afraid to speak his mind.

The 27-year-old famously made several infamous remarks during Manchester City's title celebrations last season, including comparing City teammate Riyad Mahrez to Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron.

And the Birmingham native has now fired back at a high-profile pundit who, he believes, levelled unfair criticism towards him in recent days.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It's fair to say that the England international has been no stranger to criticism since joining the club from Aston Villa in a £100million move that made him the most expensive English footballer of all time.

Since joining, the former Villa man has failed to live up to some people's expectations in terms of the number of goals and assists he's been contributing.

Grealish only managed to provide six goal contributions in the Premier League last season, which led to many labelling the winger as 'overpriced', claiming his performances have not justified his sizeable price tag.

One of these critics is former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness, who said that he doesn't believe that Grealish is a 'great player' and accused the winger of holding onto the ball for too long instead of looking for passing options.

IMAGO / PA Images

This has led to the City man responding to the Scotsman's comments fiercely. “I don’t know what his problem is with me,” Grealish said in an interview with The Guardian. “He always says stuff about me. I try not to read it (the criticism). It is difficult when he’s on Sky Sports and it’s everywhere around the training ground at times.

“He was a great player and won a lot but I don’t know what it is with me. I know my ability."

The England international went on to dispel Souness' comments regarding the 27-year-old holding onto the ball for too long: "I know he used to say stuff about me not moving the ball quicker but when I’m playing for a manager like Pep Guardiola and he’s telling me to keep the ball as much as I can and have the balls to take it everywhere, that’s what I’ll try and do."

The winger will now be hoping to kick on and silence his critics with an improved season this campaign.

After a fairly slow start to the season, Grealish scored his first goal in City's 3-0 win against Wolves last weekend, in a much-improved performance that earned him the Man of the Match award.

The former Villa man has now joined up with his England teammates ahead of their UEFA Nations League clashes with Italy and Germany, which are set to take place tomorrow and next Monday respectively.

