Jack Grealish Identifies Key Man City Factor That Will Benefit England Career

Jack Grealish believes moving to Manchester City and playing in 'the biggest games' will improve his performance for England in major tournaments.

Just two months on from a heartbreaking defeat in the European Championship final, the England National Team will have to dust themselves down and go again, with qualification for World Cup 2022 starting to heat up.

Despite holding a commanding position at the top of Group I, Gareth Southgate's men will look to build on that momentum with three games against Hungary, Andorra and Poland this month.

One player that's central to everything England do at the moment is Manchester City's Jack Grealish. The midfielder made five appearances at Euro 2020, providing two crucial assists in the process.

Speaking to Gabriel Clarke at ITV, the £100 million man was discussing his move to the Premier League champions and how it may impact his future with the national team.

When asked how important the move was for his own personal development, Grealish said, "That was a massive reason. To be playing for England in the biggest games, I need to in the biggest games at club level so that should be the Champions League - all them type of games"

Grealish hasn't been shy in the past to show his admiration for fellow Manchester City and England star, Phil Foden.

The 25-year-old says watching him in the Champions League knockout stages last season was a massive reason behind his move and it's an experience he believes will improve his game massively.

"You see the likes of Phil [Foden] playing in the Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final and you can really see that helped his England career as well," Grealish concluded.

