Jack Grealish Involved in 'Physical Altercation' With Atletico Madrid Players Following Champions League Tie

Jack Grealish was reportedly involved in a 'physical altercation' with Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic following Wednesday's Champions League Quarter-Final Victory.

Manchester City secured their place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League for a second successive season, with a valiant and disciplined performance against Atletico Madrid. 

City took a 1-0 lead into Wednesday's second-leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's goal in the 70th minute at the Etihad Stadium last week. 

The Blues, who were forced to replace both De Bruyne and Kyle Walker during the second-half due to injury, were able to successfully defend their narrow advantage and book a semi-final tie against Real Madrid. 

Atletico Madrid created several chances, as Ederson was forced into a number of late saves, and John Stones made a superb last-ditch tackle to deny Cunha from close range. 

However, Wednesday's quarter-final second-leg will be remembered for unsavory scenes in the closing stages, as a huge brawl broke out following a nasty kick from Felipe on Phil Foden. 

Felipe was sent-off, in a fixture that had seven bookings, as tempers boiled over in the Spanish capital. 

Post-match, reports emerged that Jack Grealish and Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic were involved in a 'physical altercation', as Diego Simeone's side continued to disgrace themselves. 

Journalist Henry Winter reported that eight police officers sprinted down the tunnel at full-time, as Savic and Grealish found themselves reportedly fighting. 

BT Sport claimed that City's £100 million signing, and former Blues player Savic got into a 'physical altercation' in the tunnel, following the conclusion of the match. 

Darren Fletcher, the BT Sport commentator said, "Jack] Grealish was walking down the tunnel and Stefan Savic caught up with him.

"All of a sudden, there was a commotion at the mouth of the tunnel and people just ran to that area. The two players disappeared from my view.

"Four police officers came charging to that area as well. I couldn’t tell you exactly what happened, but Savic was involved again. Grealish was trying to leave the field and it was another very unsavory incident here."

Savic, who was booked after aggressively grabbing Phil Foden during the melee, found himself involved in a series of minor scuffles with Jack Grealish in the closing stages of the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium, last Tuesday. 

