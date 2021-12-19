Jack Grealish Labels Man City Colleague As ‘Footballaholic’ in Glowing Praise

Jack Grealish opens up on working with ‘footballaholic’ Pep Guardiola, and how the Catalan coach has singlehandedly won Manchester City a number of games this season.

Since his record-breaking £100 million from Aston Villa, Jack Grealish has been rubbing shoulders with a completely different kettle of fish at the Etihad Stadium.

From playing alongside his much-publicised idol Kevin De Bruyne, to the likes of Joao Cancelo - someone he describes as a “joke” as “he’s so good technically” - one gets the impression that the levels at City have even surprised a world-class talent like Grealish.

The Englishman has recently touched on all things Pep Guardiola, including the Catalan’s relentless nature to seek ways to win games for Manchester City and strive for constant improvement.

“He does so much. I think he is just absolutely obsessed with football and that is why he has had the career he has had as a player and a manager. He is just a ‘footballaholic’ really. He absolutely loves it and does so much”, revealed Grealish.

The England international concluded by highlighting the impact of Guardiola’s tactics, explaining, “The craziest thing that he does is that every game is a different game plan. I know you have a lot of managers out there that like to stick with the same game plan no matter what team they are playing, but he is the complete opposite of that.”

“Every different game, we come up against, there is a different way of playing and he has obviously studied that game for the week leading up to it. The amount of games he has won for us this season from his tactics is just unbelievable.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra