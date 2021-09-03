Jack Grealish Makes Admission Over Future Drawing Comparison to Man City Teammate Kevin de Bruyne

Jack Grealish believes he has a lot to improve upon in the years to come after signing for Manchester City, while speaking in a new interview with ITV Sport.

The former Aston Villa skipper has impressed since signing for the Premier League champions on a club-record fee of £100 million in early August.

After helping his boyhood side gain promotion to the English top-flight in 2019, Grealish established his status as one of the best talents in the Premier League with two stellar campaigns at Villa Park, before playing a key role for his country at the European Championship this summer.

However, as he approaches the prime of his career, the 25-year-old is keen to push his limits and improve his game further at the Etihad Stadium, where he is set to stay till at least 2027.

In a recent interview with ITV Sport, prior to England's 4-0 win over Hungary on Thursday evening, Grealish said, "You look at players in my type of position (attacking midfield), and you're not going to hit your peak (until later years)."

"Look at Kevin De Bruyne, 30, and he's just signed a new deal at City, and he's probably at the height of his career. It's probably the best he's ever played."

Grealish is keen to work on his all-round game under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who has been pleased with how quickly the Villa academy graduate has settled to life in east Manchester.

He added: "I'm 25, I've got three, four, five years until I reach his (De Bruyne's) age, and I have got so much more to learn in the game and so much more to improve, and I feel like I will over the next few years, definitely."

The midfielder has featured in all of City's games since his arrival to the east side of Manchester, coming off the bench in his side's 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Community Shield and making the starting XI in league clashes against Tottenham, Norwich City and Arsenal.

The Premier League champions secured the arrival of Grealish in a bid to compete on all fronts again this season, and potentially going one step further in the Champions League after suffering a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Chelsea in May.

