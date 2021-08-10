Jack Grealish Makes Bold Admission About Man City and the Champions League This Season

Jack Grealish believes Manchester City are ready to take one step further, and win the Champions League this season.

Last May, Manchester City suffered heartbreak in the Champions League final, losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

After beating Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain en route to the showpiece final in Porto, losing that final game will have been hard for the players to take.

Jack Grealish believes, from just seeing the depth and quality of the Manchester City squad, that the club are ready to go one step further this season and finally get their hands on the prestigious trophy.

"The club was so close to winning it last year, one goal away from winning it, that’s exactly why I’ve come here, that’s what the manager said to me when we spoke," Grealish began.

"There’s so much talent and depth in the squad, I fully believe we can win it this year. We have some of the best players in the league and the depth is just crazy."

One factor in Jack Grealish's decision to move was, of course, playing on Europe's biggest stage.

The midfielder admits it's been difficult to watch from afar, but is now excited to get going.

"It’s been difficult, the Tuesday, Wednesday nights watching the games. I believe I can play in these games, there’s nothing better than watching those games."

Grealish continued by reminiscing on watching one of Manchester City's games last season, stating, "I remember Man City vs PSG last year and the standard was outrageous. To be involved in it would be a dream come true and something I’m desperate to do."

"I spoke to John Terry at Villa and he said when you’re standing there and hear the anthem playing, there’s nothing better. I can’t wait to be doing that."

