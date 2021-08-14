Jack Grealish Makes Honest Man City Dressing Room Admission And Reveals Pep Guardiola Ambition

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has given his verdict on his initial thoughts on his new dressing room following his arrival to the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old made his City debut in their 1-0 defeat against Leicester City in the Community Shield at the weekend, after completing a £100 million move to the Premier League champions last week.

After finalising a British-record transfer to the east side of Manchester, the former Aston Villa skipper shed some light onto his relationship with City's English stars, namely Phil Foden, John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker.

However, the quartet hadn't returned to pre-season training when Grealish was announced as a City player last week, as they were granted an extended leave of absence owing to their participation in the European Championships.

Ahead of City's Premier League opener against Tottenham on Sunday, Grealish said: "It was the most daunting thing going in to the City changing room, with the big personalities and having nobody that I knew," as quoted by Football Daily.

The playmaker further heaped praise on City boss Pep Guardiola, just over a week after training under the Catalan boss, and disclosed his desire to keep learning under the 50-year-old, who could hand Grealish his first start in a City start against Spurs.

Grealish added: "I can't wait to sit with the manager (Guardiola) and just ask him questions about people he's had before, what they're like, and who's the best."

After his switch to City was made official last week, Grealish said: "There were a lot of reasons why I decided to come here (to City). Obviously, the manager (Guardiola) was a massive factor in that. Playing under the best manager in the world was something I couldn't really turn down.

"When I came here this (last Thursday) morning, I had a long chat with him (Guardiola) about positions, and it was such a positive chat, and it just shows why I want to play under him.

"I've heard nothing but good words about him (Guardiola) from the (City) lads at England (John Stones, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden), and I just can't wait to get started."

