Skip to main content

Jack Grealish Makes Lionel Messi Comparison About Phil Foden When Discussing Manchester City Link-Up

Jack Grealish reserved special praise for Phil Foden after his tremendous assist to set up the former Aston Villa man on Tuesday night, as Manchester City progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Phil Foden grabbed the headlines with a Man of the Match display in Manchester City's 2-0 victory against Peterborough United, as he starred while almost acting as a deep-lying playmaker on the night.

Whilst the England international’s stunning performance had a lot of sparkling highlights to pick from, his sublime pass for his fellow countryman Jack Grealish was the moment of the contest.

Unsurprisingly, the £100 million man couldn’t help but sing Phil Foden’s praises for the assist after the contest, making one of the highest comparison about his teammate during an interview with broadcasters.

It was unbelievable," Grealish said of Phil Foden's pass.

"You know what's funny? Before the game, obviously we were on the coach on the way here, and I sit next to Phil (Foden). I was scrolling through Twitter and a video of (Lionel) Messi came up - it was like Messi's passing."

"Me and Phil were just watching it. As soon as he passed that ball, and I scored, he came running over to me and he says, 'It was just like what we were watching before the game!'"

Read More

When prompted about the assist being just like a Lionel Messi pass, Grealish agreed and said, "It was just like Messi his pass, wasn't it!"

Speaking on the link-up with Foden, Jack Grealish said, "I have the kind of link-up with Phil. It's been a long time coming because I don't think he's assisted me yet. It was a good moment for myself!"

It is a testament to the 21-year old’s frightening potential, that experienced pros such as Jack Grealish are also awestruck by his incredible skillset.

Starting on the right of a midfield three, Phil Foden burst into life during the second half of Tuesday's contest and ran the entire match there on with his incredible passing range and vision truly coming to the fore.

Chipping in with two assists against the Posh, it was ultimately the youngster’s quality that proved to be the real difference maker between the two sides.

With all eyes on the upcoming Manchester Derby on Sunday evening, Pep Guardiola will now likely have a tactical headache on his hands regarding where to start the all-encompassing Phil Foden.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010265078h
News

Jack Grealish Makes Lionel Messi Comparison About Phil Foden When Discussing Manchester City Link-Up

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 minute ago
imago0048800231h
News

Manchester City Sustain Double Injury Concern Ahead of Manchester United Clash

By Harry Winters
48 minutes ago
imago1010263958h
News

FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

By Harry Winters
1 hour ago
imago1010265076h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Peterborough United 0-2 Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

By Nathan Allen
1 hour ago
imago1010173353h
News

Why Oleksandr Zinchenko Has Been Named Manchester City Captain for FA Cup Clash With Peterborough

By Harry Winters
3 hours ago
Walker vs PSg Home
News

Why Kyle Walker is Missing From Manchester City's Squad Against Peterborough in the FA Cup

By Vayam Lahoti
4 hours ago
imago1008999434h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Peterborough United vs Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

By Harry Siddall
4 hours ago
imago1009259796h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Chief Holds Direct Meeting with Mino Raiola Regarding Erling Haaland

By
Harry Siddall and
Freddie Pye
7 hours ago