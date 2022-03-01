Jack Grealish Makes Lionel Messi Comparison About Phil Foden When Discussing Manchester City Link-Up

Jack Grealish reserved special praise for Phil Foden after his tremendous assist to set up the former Aston Villa man on Tuesday night, as Manchester City progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Phil Foden grabbed the headlines with a Man of the Match display in Manchester City's 2-0 victory against Peterborough United, as he starred while almost acting as a deep-lying playmaker on the night.

Whilst the England international’s stunning performance had a lot of sparkling highlights to pick from, his sublime pass for his fellow countryman Jack Grealish was the moment of the contest.

Unsurprisingly, the £100 million man couldn’t help but sing Phil Foden’s praises for the assist after the contest, making one of the highest comparison about his teammate during an interview with broadcasters.

“It was unbelievable," Grealish said of Phil Foden's pass.

"You know what's funny? Before the game, obviously we were on the coach on the way here, and I sit next to Phil (Foden). I was scrolling through Twitter and a video of (Lionel) Messi came up - it was like Messi's passing."

"Me and Phil were just watching it. As soon as he passed that ball, and I scored, he came running over to me and he says, 'It was just like what we were watching before the game!'"

When prompted about the assist being just like a Lionel Messi pass, Grealish agreed and said, "It was just like Messi his pass, wasn't it!"

Speaking on the link-up with Foden, Jack Grealish said, "I have the kind of link-up with Phil. It's been a long time coming because I don't think he's assisted me yet. It was a good moment for myself!"

It is a testament to the 21-year old’s frightening potential, that experienced pros such as Jack Grealish are also awestruck by his incredible skillset.

Starting on the right of a midfield three, Phil Foden burst into life during the second half of Tuesday's contest and ran the entire match there on with his incredible passing range and vision truly coming to the fore.

Chipping in with two assists against the Posh, it was ultimately the youngster’s quality that proved to be the real difference maker between the two sides.

With all eyes on the upcoming Manchester Derby on Sunday evening, Pep Guardiola will now likely have a tactical headache on his hands regarding where to start the all-encompassing Phil Foden.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra