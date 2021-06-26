Jack Grealish Makes Phil Foden Claim And Sets Major Trophy Target Amid Man City Links

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish has shed light onto Phil Foden’s love for football whilst revealing his ultimate ambition for club and country.

The attacking midfielder impressed for the Three Lions in their 1-0 victory over Czech Republic as Gareth Southgate's side sealed first place in their group, setting up a meeting with Portugal in the Round of 16 next week.

Grealish, 25, is nearing a blockbuster £100 million move to the Premier League champions, according to several reports this week.

City are poised to test Villa's resolve to keep hold of their talisman and will make an official offer for Grealish after his return from international duty with England.

Grealish, who received his first England call-up in September 2020, has been training with the Premier League's best attacking outlets in recent months, including Phil Foden, 21, who enjoyed a stellar campaign for City last season.

In an interview with the England National Team, Grealish said: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone love football as much as Phil Foden. He just loves it."

Foden has been slowly integrated into the first-team set-up by Pep Guardiola after he burst onto the scene following his eye-catching displays for the club's academy in 2017. He bagged 16 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

His impactful displays in crunch Premier League and Champions League games, particularly towards the back end of the campaign, kept former first-team regular Raheem Sterling on the bench, which is testament to Foden's rise through the ranks at City.

Grealish, who has established his status as one of the league's best players, was further asked about his ultimate career goal as a footballer.

He said: "It’s got to be [winning] a trophy. I’d want to win either the Champions League or a major trophy with England."

After starring for Villa for since their return to England's top-flight in 2019, Grealish could very well be set to bid farewell to the Birmingham side after returning from the European Championships in July, with City close to nearing an agreement for the midfielder.

