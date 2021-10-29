Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Jack Grealish Names Two Man City Players in DREAM 5-A-Side Team But Excludes Kevin De Bruyne

    Manchester City's record signing from the summer transfer window Jack Grealish has revealed his dream 5-a-side team.
    Author:

    The £100 million forward has recently been partaking in the launch of his brand new boohooMAN collection, which was unveiled earlier this week across all social platforms.

    As part of the launch, Jack Grealish has been answering several burning questions from around the football and fashion community, as part of a new feature on the boohooMAN YouTube channel this week.

    The Manchester City star was asked to name his dream five-a-side team, and despite naming two players from his current employers, Grealish surprisingly left out his well-known idol, Kevin De Bruyne.

    In goal, Jack Grealish named Manchester City's number one between the sticks; Ederson. The Brazilian stopper has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2017, and has established himself as one of the world's best 'keepers. 

    In particular, Ederson's ability on the ball is unrivalled across the game, and this explains his inclusion, according to Grealish.

    Read More

    In defence, PSG's new signing and former Real Madrid veteran Sergio Ramos features. The Spaniard is known for his goalscoring prowess, which makes him a solid choice in defence in 5-a-side.

    Grealish then named himself in the side, and chose Lionel Messi and the Brazilian Ronaldo to star alongside him in the midfield and attack. 

    It is hard to argue with those choices, with Messi widely considered the greatest of all time, and Ronaldo one of the greatest forwards. 

    Grealish will no doubt be grateful that Manchester City drew PSG in the Champions League group stage this season, which provided the former Aston Villa man the opportunity to share a football pitch with Messi. 

    Grealish will be hoping to further justify his own inclusion in his side this season, as the former Villa captain aims to justify the £100 million spent on him last summer.

    So far, Grealish has registered two goals and three assists in his 12 appearances this season, and the midfielder has settled in well to life at Manchester City but it is clear that there remains much room for improvement.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

