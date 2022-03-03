Skip to main content

Jack Grealish Opens Up on Excitement Ahead of First Manchester United Clash at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City star Jack Grealish is ready for the challenge of facing cross-city rivals Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, following his first goal in the FA Cup in midweek.

There are few games in the calendar for Manchester City that carry the importance of a Manchester derby, considering the opportunity to secure bragging rights for several months being a key aspiration for both sets of fans.

This is especially amplified with the title race looming large on Manchester City, as Liverpool continue to breathe down their necks sitting six points behind and with a game in hand. 

Manchester City take on Manchester United in the Premier League this Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, with the opposite fixture at Old Trafford finishing 2-0 to the Blues largely thanks to a Bernardo Silva strike.

Bernardo Silva applauds the travelling Manchester City fans at Old Trafford

Bernardo Silva celebrating his Manchester City goal against Manchester United

The want to win against your biggest rivals is shared with the players, as well as the fans, with Pep Guardiola’s team knowing just how vital Sunday’s match could prove to be in the long run.

This rivalry and importance of the iconic fixture is not lost on Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, who will be experiencing his first derby at the Etihad Stadium since making his move to Manchester last summer.

It's a massive game,” said Jack Grealish following Manchester City’s 2-0 FA Cup fifth round win over Peterborough United on Tuesday night, in which the England international scored the game’s second goal.

It's a game we're going to go into with full confidence and it's a game that we need to win. It's going to be a good one. It's my first Manchester derby at the Etihad so I can't wait. I'm looking forward to it,” he added.

Although Jack Grealish hasn't necessarily enjoyed his most lucrative of goal returns during his maiden season in Manchester, the winger is starting to grow in confidence, scoring his first ever FA Cup goal this week.

Jack Grealish in Aston Villa action against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Jack Grealish in Aston Villa action against Manchester United at Old Trafford

This, coupled with goals in the Premier League and Champions League, takes his overall tally to four goals and three assists for the campaign. Grealish will be hoping to add to this against Manchester United on Sunday, having scored past the Red Devils previously for former club Aston Villa.

