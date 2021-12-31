Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Jack Grealish Opens Up on Former Man City Midfielder That Pep Guardiola Would 'Love'

    Jack Grealish had admitted that Stephen Ireland would have been be tailor-made to play in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side, as part of CITY+'s newly-released documentary 'Ireland is Superman'.
    Making 175 appearances across all competitions during a five-year spell at City, Stephen Ireland’s time at the club is fondly remembered by the club's fans for his supreme technical ability.

    The documentary, titled after the former Republic of Ireland international’s unforgettable celebration against Sunderland, sees him feature alongside his ex-Manchester City teammates and figures within the game, such as Nedum Onuoha, Elano and Shaun Wright-Phillips.

    One of them is a certain Jack Grealish who gave his thoughts on whether Ireland would fit in Pep Guardiola’s current side, as quoted by the club's official website.

    “Of course, 100%. He (Ireland) was so technically gifted, Pep (Guardiola) would obviously love him. Playing in this team (Manchester City) is a pleasure to do for me personally, and I am sure Stephen Ireland would love to be involved in it”, said Grealish.

    This is certainly high praise and speaks volumes of just how brilliant Ireland was during his peak, emerging as the club’s Player of the Season for the 2008/09 campaign, when he was in his prime.

    Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side will go down in history as one of English football’s greatest-ever teams, with technical stalwarts such as Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Sergio Aguero making this team one of the most aesthetically pleasing sides in the sport.

    For Ireland to be considered by one of the Premier League’s finest technicians in Jack Grealish as one that fits the bill of this side is a testament to just how gifted the silky attacking midfielder was in his pomp for the Sky Blues.

