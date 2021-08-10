Jack Grealish Opens Up On What Pressure The £100 Million Move To Man City Brings

Jack Grealish has revealed the pressures of moving to Manchester City, after becoming the most expensive player in Premier League history.

The 25-year-old was officially unveiled at the Etihad Stadium on Monday afternoon, just four days after making the £100 million move from Aston Villa - the most expensive in Premier League history.

He also spoke to the press about the move and what lies ahead in what looks like a very bright future.

First of all, Jack Grealish was asked what he wants to achieve over his six year contract in Manchester.

"A lot! I’ve come here to win trophies, I want as many winners medals as possible, I’ve had a few runners-up, know I want a lot of medals to be as successful as I know I can be."

He continued, "I have dreams for the national team as well, playing in a World Cup. I want to play as much as I can here."

Making a move from your boyhood club must be tough enough, but having the tag of the most expensive British player on your back must be even tougher.

However it's something the midfielder says he's relishing.

"It probably hasn’t sunk it. It means so much to me that the club were willing to spend that much on me, it fills me with confidence."

"There’s no pressure on that price tag, it shows how much the manager values me."

£100 million is also by a long way Manchester City's transfer record, so it's obvious the club recognise the ability of the player they've acquired.

Jack Grealish sees that, and says he's thankful for the trust that the club and the relevant officials have placed in him.

"It doesn’t put any pressure on me, I take that as a compliment, I like it, it’s a good tag to have," Grealish said.

"When you see a club paying that sort of money it means they trust you and value you highly, they see so much potential there to work with."

"I hope now I can repay the whole club by winning as many titles as possible and winning that trophy we all want."

