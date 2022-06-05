Jack Grealish Reflects on 'Unbelievable' Premier League Winning Campaign With Manchester City

Manchester City Jack Grealish has assessed his debut season at the Etihad Stadium and his side's final day triumph against Aston Villa that helped the Blues retain the Premier League title for the second time under Pep Guardiola.

After making a British record £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium last summer, all eyes were on Jack Grealish to see how he would deal with the increased demands of working under Pep Guardiola having spent the entirety of his club career previously at his boyhood club Aston Villa.

Joining the Premier League champions was always going to be a tough task for the Solihull-born forward, but his unrelenting energy and promising ability has allowed him to settle in fairly nicely amongst the star-studded ranks at Guardiola's disposal.

Despite not making the impact he would have liked statistically in his debut campaign at Manchester City, Grealish has certainly contributed with some vital performances and goals towards the back end of the campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images Most notably, his half-volley against West Ham United in the penultimate Premier League fixture sparked a dramatic second-half comeback that left the destiny of the title still in City's hands. Two weeks on from City's dramatic late win against Aston Villa to win the Premier League, Grealish is set to embark upon a quartet of Nations League games with the England National Team in the coming weeks before soon returning to his club for pre-season. IMAGO / PA Images Discussing his maiden Premier League triumph in an interview with The Mirror this week, the 26-year-old said: "It was unbelievable to win the league. I wanted to win titles and get medals. "Obviously, I won the (Championship) play-off final (with Aston Villa in 2019) - I highly regard that. It is a great achievement. IMAGO / PA Images "But then winning the Premier League, well obviously, is winning the Premier League. It speaks for itself. "It was an unbelievable day (the win against Aston Villa) - and an unbelievable few days actually celebrating something that I have always wanted to do. It was something that I will never, ever forget."

Grealish will be hoping his end-of-season form will only be the start of his development as a Manchester City player and next season will see him hit new heights.

Operating mainly as a left winger this season, the Birmingham-born star will still hope to enjoy a stint in midfield and showcase the form that saw him emerge as one of Aston Villa's finest talents since his rise through the club's academy ranks.

With the World Cup in Qatar coming up in December, Grealish will want to be on top of his game to force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans and possibly even his starting XI after largely being a squad player for the Three Lions at the European Championships last summer.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube