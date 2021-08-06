Jack Grealish Relishing Prospect of Playing Champions League Football After Completing Man City Switch

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish is looking forward to competing in Europe's elite competition for the first time in his career following his £100 million move from Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old has sealed his arrival to the Etihad Stadium on a six-year contract, which will keep him in east side of Manchester till 2027.

Grealish is now officially the most expensive signing in Premier League history - a record previously held by Paul Pogba when Manchester United signed him for £100 million from Juventus in 2016.

After passing medical examinations at the City Football Academy (CFA) on Thursday morning, Grealish met his new teammates and manager Pep Guardiola, following which he was confirmed as a City player, after completing in-house media duties.

In recent seasons, Grealish has expressed his desire to compete for major trophies and feature in the Champions League, which he has never done previously in his career at his boyhood club, who earned promotion to the English top-flight in 2019.

In his first interview as a City player, the England international said: "Playing in the Champions League was a massive thing (factor) for me (to sign for City), as I haven't done that yet.

"When I was sitting down on a Tuesday or Wednesday evening last year, that (playing in the Champions League) is what I wanted to do, and to be able to do it with his club is going to be a dream."

After starring for Villa for two seasons in the Premier League, Grealish will finally get the opportunity of showcasing his talent and industry on the European stage under Pep Guardiola.

He could bag his first piece of silverware as a sky blue this weekend, as City take on Leicester in the Community Shield at Wembley, with reports suggesting that Grealish could be in line to make his City debut against Brendan Rodgers' side on Saturday.

