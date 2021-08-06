Jack Grealish Reveals Admiration for Man City Star Kevin De Bruyne Following £100M Move

Manchester City's record signing Jack Grealish has mentioned that he is looking forward to playing alongside Kevin De Bruyne following his record-breaking move to the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old has expressed his delight after completing a move to the Etihad Stadium on a six-year contract, that will keep him in east Manchester till at least 2027.

City have made Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

Grealish, who is set to make his City debut against Leicester City in the Community Shield on Saturday, has already spoken to Pep Guardiola about where he can fit in after completing a high-profile switch to the five-time Premier League winners.



In his first interview as a City player, the England midfielder expressed his excitement at the prospect of working with this new teammates, and in particular, his idol Kevin De Bruyne.

READ MORE: How Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are impacting Raheem Sterling's contract extension

READ MORE: Jack Grealish's Man City medical details revealed in recent reports

Grealish said: "I think everyone knows how much I admire Kevin (De Bruyne). It's going to be a dream come true to play alongside him."

It was reported recently that Grealish has struck up a friendship with the Belgium international, whom he regards as the best player in the Premier League, as he has stated on multiple occasions in the past.

De Bruyne was named as the PFA Player's Player of the Year for the second year running last term, as he played a crucial role in his side's Premier League and Carabao Cup success, registering 10 goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Grealish could be set to play alongside De Bruyne in the number eight role, as it has been claimed that Guardiola intends to operate the playmaker behind the front three, where he would ideally compete with İlkay Gündoğan for a spot.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: City forward visits club training ground ahead of potential transfer

Grealish has mentioned that competing for major trophies was one of the biggest factors in his decision to move to City for a British-record fee.

The Villa academy graduate further stated that he couldn't turn down the opportunity of working under Guardiola, whom he regards as the best manager in world football.

Grealish also discussed how current City stars in the England squad played a key role in his move to the blue side of Manchester, where he will see some familiar faces in the dressing room from his time representing his country.

The Birmingham-born midfielder has mentioned previously that he is looking forward to playing regularly alongside 21-year-old Phil Foden, with whom Grealish has developed a special bond off the pitch on international duty.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra