Jack Grealish Reveals Drastic Hair Transformation as Manchester City Man Waves Goodbye to Hairband

A new reel on Instagram has revealed Jack Grealish's dramatic hair transformation, as the Manchester City star potentially waves goodbye to his iconic headband look.

2021 was a year of major change for the former Aston Villa captain, as Jack Grealish bid farewell to Villa Park and Birmingham via a record-breaking £100 million move to Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

Grealish - who had been linked with a number of high-profile moves away from Villa throughout the seasons - ultimately opted for Pep Guardiola and the Etihad Stadium over the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur earlier in his career.

But the big changes in the world of Jack Grealish have continued into the new year, as the Manchester City and England international has now undergone a major operation in the haircut department.

As per celebrity barber A STAR on Instagram, Jack Grealish has said seemingly goodbye to his iconic, luscious locks, and transformed his cut to a clean fade with plenty of volume on top.

Plenty of supporters across the globe have become accustomed to the iconic look Grealish once donned, especially during the European Championships of 2021 - when his global image was propelled via his impressive performances under Gareth Southgate.

In fact, so much so was the iconic nature of Jack Grealish's look, that the Daily Star reported late last year that 'commercial people' at Manchester City believed that the sale of Grealish-inspired Alice bands could be "a real money-spinner" for the club.

That now seems to be all-but a distant memory for the club and supporters with Grealish's change, however Manchester City fans will be hoping the Alice band look returns to the Etihad Stadium this summer - in the form of Erling Haaland.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra