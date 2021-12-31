Jack Grealish Reveals Former Man City Midfielder That He 'Looked Up To' While Coming Through at Aston Villa

Jack Grealish has revealed that he looked up to Stephen Ireland and opened up on the ex-Manchester City man’s impact on him as a child, as part of the cult hero’s latest documentary.

‘Ireland is Superman’, a feature film by CITY+ that pays tribute to Stephen Ireland in his prime, has been released on the club's official website, covering the 2008/09 season during which he won Manchester City's Player of the Season award.

Featuring the man himself alongside former teammates and footballing figures that admired him such as Elano, Nedum Onuoha, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Esme Morgan to name a few, the documentary gives an insight of just how brilliant Ireland was in his heyday.

Manchester City star Jack Grealish was also a part of the project, revealing his admiration for the ex-Republic of Ireland international when he signed for Aston Villa in 2010.

The England international said: “There are so many players that we have both played with that say that he (Ireland) is the best trainer out of everyone I’ve seen. As soon as there was talk that he was going to sign for Villa, it was big.”

Manchester City’s £100 million man also opened up about why Ireland was one of his heroes at a time when he was coming up the ranks at his boyhood club.

“At the time (2010), I was a number ten coming through at Villa, so he (Ireland) was someone I really looked up to. He always gave us good information and he was good with the young lads," added the 26-year-old.

The Birmingham-born star concluded by discussing Ireland’s reaction to the news of his record-breaking move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer, saying: “I still speak to him (Ireland) now a fair bit and he was happy when I signed here (at City) because he sent me a lovely message.”

