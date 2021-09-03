Jack Grealish Reveals Frustrations at Start of Man City Career

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has commented on his start to life with the Premier League, and has touched upon frustrations that he has faced in the opening weeks of the new season.

City signed the now former Aston Villa captain in a deal worth £100 million, as Pep Guardiola looked at add yet another creative midfielder to his star-studded squad.

Given how Grealish has performed for the blues during his brief time at the club so far, it would be fair to surmise that the England international has slotted in seamlessly in Manchester.

Throughout his previous two seasons with Villa, Jack Grealish established himself as one of the most creative footballers in the Premier League, owing to his impressive creative output statistics – which notably rivalled the likes of Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.

Grealish has recorded one goal and one assist in his first three Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola, and looks to have quickly settled into life at Manchester City. Whilst on international duty this week, the England star has commented on his first few weeks at his new club.

READ MORE: Every single transfer at Manchester City during summer 2021

READ MORE: Manchester City plan three more statues at the Etihad Stadium

Grealish has spoken exclusively with ITV Sport regarding his start to life with the Premier League champions, and the Sky Blues’ record signing has reflected on some of the frustrations that he has faced whilst at the club.

In the interview with ITV Sport, the England international noted, “I have had games at City already where I have come off and I thought ‘I could have changed that game more. That's why they paid this amount of money for me”.

Following on, Grealish added, “That is what the likes of Kevin De Bruyne would do. That is what he does; changes games and flips them on their head."

"I have had games already where I felt like I could have done that. But since then, I have had a perfect start to my career [at City]."

Referring to Manchester City's Community Shield defeat to Leicester City and their Premier League opening day loss to Spurs, Jack Grealish showing frustration at how he could have influenced the match better evidences the winning mentality that he is well-known to possess.

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

The England international has enjoyed a stellar start to his City career, having started in each of the side’s three Premier League fixtures thus far, and in doing so, Pep Guardiola has been quick to show that he trusts the Solihull-born midfielder.

Grealish noting that he was frustrated following Manchester City’s early losses reflect that the England international is a player who yearns to better himself, whilst his comments on what Kevin De Bruyne would do shows that the England international star sets high standards for himself - and will look to constantly improve his abilities.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra