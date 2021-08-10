Jack Grealish Reveals His Ambitions In Working Under Man City Boss Pep Guardiola

New summer signing Jack Grealish has opened up on what it is like working with Pep Guardiola, in his first few days at Manchester City.

The midfielder made the £100 million move from Aston Villa less than a week ago and has already made his debut for the Premier League champions at Wembley, in Saturday’s FA Community Shield defeat.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s unveiling event on Monday evening, the new Blues star spoke out about what makes Pep Guardiola such a special manager.

"A bit of everything,” he said.

Grealish continued, "Man management especially, The likes of Raheem and Phil especially, I think a few years back people were saying about Phil to go on loan but he’s kept him around and transformed him into one of the best talents in the world."

"Raheem is one of the best wingers in the world as well now.”

Jack Grealish has claimed that Pep Guardiola is one of the main factors in his decision to sign for the club, and with his track record of developing players into global superstars, it's easy to see why.

Grealish went on to say, “I feel like he can take my game to the next level. I’m going to learn off [Guardiola] every day and I can’t wait to work with him, the way he is in training is unbelievable."

"The stuff he says, it’s stuff I would never think of but it just works.”

While we're only a few days in the Jack Grealish-Manchester City era, Blues fans will be eager to see how the former Villa man develops into the next great superstar to grace the Etihad Stadium.

