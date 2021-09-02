Jack Grealish Reveals His Man City Aims To Secure Regular Starts For England

Jack Grealish has outlined how he can become a regular starter for England, after completing a £100 million move from Aston Villa to Manchester City earlier this summer.

Despite enjoying another stellar campaign for his boyhood club last term, the 25-year-old played a bit part role for his country at the European Championships this summer.

City made Grealish the most expensive signings in Premier League history in early August, surpassing the £89 million paid by Manchester City to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

The England international, who showed his industry and creativity for the Three Lions whenever he came off the bench during the Euros, aspires to become a starting member for his country after moving to the Etihad Stadium for a club-record fee ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Quizzed over whether he should in the running to gain a starting place for the Three Lions after his big-money move to the Premier League champions, Grealish said, in an interview with ITV Sport, “I think that’s down to me.

"If I’m playing the best I am at club level, then I make it harder for the manager here (Gareth Southgate), because if I’m playing all the Premier League games (for City) and I’m flying in the league and in the Champions League, I think it gives the manager here (at England) a difficult decision and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Grealish provided two assists during England's journey to the final of the European Championships this summer, where they lost out on penalties against Italy at Wembley.

The midfielder has featured in all of City's games since his arrival to the east side of Manchester, coming off the bench in his side's 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Community Shield and making the starting XI in league clashes against Tottenham, Norwich City and Arsenal.

He scored his first goal for City in their 5-0 demolition of Norwich a few weeks back, looking sharp and dangerous while operating on the left side for the Sky Blues at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions secured the arrival of Grealish in a bid to compete on all fronts again this season, and potentially going one step further in the Champions League after suffering a gut-wrenching defeat against Chelsea in May.

