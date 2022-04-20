Jack Grealish Reveals His 'Most Nervous' Experience At Manchester City

Manchester City record signing Jack Grealish has admitted that his first training session with the reigning Premier League champions is the 'most nervous' he has ever felt since playing in an FA Cup semi-final for Aston Villa.

Much like any player that joins a club for a record-breaking fee, Jack Grealish has had a target on his back from the day he signed for Manchester City for a staggering £100 million price.

With his performances failing somewhat to live up to the fact that City broke the bank for his signature, it has been far from a smooth transition from Birmingham to Manchester for the England international.

Speaking during a recent interview, the 26-year old discussed how his price tag played a major role in his nervousness, ahead of his first Manchester City training session under Pep Guardiola and with his new teammates.

IMAGO / Focus Images “The most nervous I’ve ever been, apart from that day (Aston Villa’s FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool in 2015) was my first training session at (Manchester) City. There was no one there, there weren’t like fans or anything, it was just the other players”, he revealed in an interview with BBC Sport. IMAGO / Sportimage Grealish continued, “Like going out to training, if I made a bad pass, they’d be thinking, ‘a hundred million? He can’t even control the ball!’." IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Despite admitting his feelings of anxiety during his initial training session, the winger has previously disclosed that his former coach at Aston Villa’s piece of advice, ‘pressure is a privilege’ is a thought process that has stuck with him even after his much-publicised transfer.

However, the Englishman has also acknowledged that due to the exorbitant price tag attached to his name, it is understandable why several critics have slated his lack of goals and assists at Pep Guardiola’s side.

With the weight of the price tag combined with the several challenges that come with switching to one of the biggest clubs in the world, it is understandable why a culture shock has meant Jack Grealish has felt the heat at Manchester City so far.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube