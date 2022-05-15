Skip to main content

Jack Grealish Reveals Manchester City 'KNEW West Ham Would Sit and Counter' After Premier League Draw

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish revealed his side knew prior to kick-off how West Ham would approach their 2-2 draw at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It is all for Pep Guardiola's men to do against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the season after the Blues salvaged a point against West Ham after Jarrod Bowen's first-half brace appeared to have caused the latest twist in the title race.

However, Jack Grealish's strike soon after the interval and an own goal by Vladimir Coufal after 69 minutes saw City claim a point ahead of Liverpool's visit to Southampton on Tuesday, where a Saints win will seal the title for the league leaders.

Reflecting on his side's 2-2 draw in east London, Grealish said: "It was a day of mixed emotions, at the start we dominated the game," as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

Grealish vs WHU Away 3

"We knew they (West Ham) would sit in an counter attack with (Michail) Antonio; it’s perfect for them to play the ball in behind, that's what they did.

Grealish vs WHU Away 2

"At half-time, we would have taken a draw all day long; we recover now and have good days of training and look to win on Sunday (against Aston Villa)."

Grealish vs WHU Away 1

City made a horrific start on Sunday and with Fernandinho partnering Aymeric Laporte in central defence, the Blues struggled to deal with Antonio, whose display was hailed by Guardiola in his post-match interview.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The visitors appeared to be lacking the cutting edge in attack in the first-half but improved visibly following the interval, with Grealish reducing the deficit to one with a crucial goal before City nearly conceded a third owing on a few occasions owing to individual mistakes all over the pitch.

After their Champions League semi-final exit to Real Madrid a few ago, City have bounced back with back-to-back thrashings of Newcastle and Wolves to establish a comfortable advantage at the top of the table, with three points against Aston Villa set to clinch the title for Guardiola's men.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Pep vs WHU Away
News

Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Destiny in Their Own Hands Despite West Ham Setback

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1012025815h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Key Manchester City Weapon Against Aston Villa in Title Race Message to Liverpool

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
KDB vs WHU Away
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: West Ham United 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Edward Burnett2 hours ago
City players cover vs Leeds Away 2
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Vayam Lahoti6 hours ago
Txiki : Omar 1
News

Manchester City Officials Conducted OFF-GRID Negotiations for Erling Haaland Amid Real Madrid Interest

By Vayam Lahoti8 hours ago
Zinchenko x Grealish
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Defender Attracting Interest Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By Vayam Lahoti20 hours ago
Pep cover UCL
News

Manchester City Handed Potential Blow in Pep Guardiola Renewal Talks

By Vayam Lahoti21 hours ago
imago1011956038h
News

Fabrizio Romano Provides Key Update on Raheem Sterling's Manchester City Contract Talks

By Harry SiddallMay 14, 2022