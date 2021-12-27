Jack Grealish Reveals One Aspect of Man City Life That Makes Him 'Pinch Himself'

Jack Grealish has named one aspect of life at Manchester City that makes him 'pinch himself', after making the £100 million switch from Aston Villa last summer.

While the England international has received plenty of criticism from some quarters for failing to live up to his price tag to some extent, there have also been moments of brilliance to provide supporters with encouragement for the future.

One of such moments came in the Champions League, and in Jack Grealish's debut in Europe's premier competition in a group stage clash with RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium - that moment was his first goal in the competition.

Speaking during a recent interview, Grealish opened up on just how special playing in the Champions League is for him on a personal note.

Grealish explained, "Playing in the Champions League is completely different to playing in the Premier League."

The former Aston Villa captain continued, "I had never played in Europe before and I really wanted to. It's unbelievable to hear the Champions League anthem, it makes you pinch yourself. It's one trophy the players here really want to win."

Jack Grealish has been in and out of the Manchester City squad as of late, with a disciplinary breach leaving the England star on the bench for consecutive Premier League games against Newcastle United and Leicester City over the festive period.

There is an expectation however, that with games heating up and the rapidity of fixtures increasing over the next few weeks, that Grealish's involvement in the first-team set-up will substantially rise.

Pep Guardiola may also have to tackle injuries and Covid-19 cases within his squad, which could mean some players are called upon more often in the coming few games.

