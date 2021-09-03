Jack Grealish Reveals Pep Guardiola Demands From First Discussions With Man City Coach

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has revealed how he is aiming to fulfil Pep Guardiola's demands by increasing his goal contributions.

The 25-year-old has made a quick start to life at the Etihad Stadium since arriving from Aston Villa for £100 million in early August.

After an eye-catching campaign for his boyhood club, City made Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million paid by Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

The England international has since bagged a goal and an assist in four outings across all competitions so far this season, picking up where he left off last season as he registered 19 goal contributions for Aston Villa.

READ MORE: Every single transfer at Manchester City during summer 2021

READ MORE: Manchester City plan three more statues at the Etihad Stadium

After going away with England for the first international break of the 2021/22 campaign, Grealish has shed light onto what City boss Pep Guardiola has challenged him to achieve after moving to east Manchester.

The midfielder said, in a new interview with ITV Sport this week, "As soon as I went to City, that's what the manager (Guardiola) said to me (increase goal contributions)."

Grealish scored his first goal for the five-time Premier League champions in a 5-0 victory against Norwich City on his home debut for the club, as he tapped the ball home after Tim Krul failed to deal with a dangerous cross from Gabriel Jesus.

The Birmingham-born star added, "You know what, I couldn't have scored a better goal for myself than the one that I did (versus Norwich). Honestly, I know you're laughing. I swear."

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

Grealish has previously admitted that he aspires to increase his goal tally by taking inspiration from his Manchester City and England teammate Raheem Sterling, who is only the third player to have scored upwards of 100 senior goals under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola.

He added, "That's what I need to do, I need to score those goals at the back stick and get myself in the right places at the right time. It's a talent, that is. Raheem (Sterling), he's one of the best in the world at it, just arriving (in the box) and scoring."

"At the end of the day, they (goals, however they may come) all count, don't they? My dad was so happy that I scored that goal (against Norwich), because he always said that (get in the box to try and score) to me."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra