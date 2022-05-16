Jack Grealish Reveals Pep Guardiola Half-Time Message to Manchester City Squad in West Ham Draw

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has provided an insight into Pep Guardiola's message to his side halfway through their 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's men failed to virtually wrap up the league title ahead of Liverpool's trip to Southampton in midweek as Jarrod Bowen's first-half brace held Manchester City to a draw in their final Premier League fixture of the campaign.

Following their 5-1 rout of Wolves last week, the Blues had the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points at the weekend as Liverpool played out their FA Cup final tie with Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

However, City will need all three points in their final game of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium to retain the league title should Liverpool avoid defeat at St. Mary's on Tuesday evening.

IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking on manager Pep Guardiola's half-time message to his side at the London Stadium on Sunday, Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish said: "(Pep Guardiola) was obviously positive with us as he always is and he gave us a good team talk. "He just said we were dominating the game and dominating the ball, even though we were 2-0 down. It just shows the character that we have in the squad. IMAGO / NurPhoto "We have got a lot of injuries, especially in defence, and we still came out in the second-half and put in a great performance. Luckily, we got the two goals and we could have went on to win it, but it wasn’t meant to be.” After a poor first-half display against a spirited Hammers side, City came out fighting and levelled shortly after the interval through Jack Grealish and levelled proceedings after an own goal from Vladimir Coufal with less than 20 minutes on the clock. IMAGO / Sportimage A late penalty miss from Riyad Mahrez meant City failed to complete a comeback but Grealish believes his side will take the point as they look to finish the job against Aston Villa on the final day of the season on Sunday. “I thought we actually played well. We dominated the game, dominated the ball. They (West Ham) had their fair share of chances and obviously scored two goals," the England international added.

"We knew what they were going to do which was get the ball into (Michail) Antonio, have runners off him and try to play the ball in behind and that is what they are great at.

"West Ham is a tough place to come and they have beat great teams here (the London Stadium) this year. To get a point in the end, especially after the score at half-time (2-2), is a good point for us.

"In the end, it is one of those games where you wish you had won it, but at half-time, I think we would have taken a draw. It was nerve-wracking even though it was fun for the viewers!

"It was a tough game and I feel like we could have won the game at the end. To come in at half-time 2-0 down, we will take the point and move on to next week (against Aston Villa).”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube