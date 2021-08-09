Jack Grealish Reveals Reasons Why He Chose to Leave Aston Villa For Man City in New Press Conference

Jack Grealish has said that joining Manchester City from Aston Villa was “one of the toughest decisions” he’s ever had to make in his professional career.

Speaking at a press conference, ahead of an official unveiling at the Etihad Stadium on Monday evening, Jack Grealish spoke of the reasons why he chose to join the Blues and how he has been settling into life at the home of last season's Premier League Champions and Champions League finalists.

The 25 year-old, who completed his £100 million move to Manchester on Thursday, signed a six year-contract, as he made his Manchester City debut in the Blues’ narrow 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Community Shield on Saturday.

Jack Grealish said that he had “enjoyed every minute” since joining the club, in what he described as a “crazy few days.”

Facing questions from the media for the first time since joining Manchester City, Jack Grealish said, "It’s been a crazy few days, something I’ve never experienced before. I’ve been at Aston Villa my whole life, it’s been different."

He continued, "Going into a new changing room, I’ve not done that before.I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. Everyone at the club, from backroom staff to players, have made me and my family feel so welcome.”

Jack Grealish, who had been with his boyhood club Aston Villa for the entirety of his career before moving to Manchester City last week, said that making the move North was one of “toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make.”

Asked about the reasons why he chose to join Manchester City, despite having signed a long-term deal with Aston Villa just last summer, Grealish said, “It comes down to a few things and it was something I felt I couldn't turn down.”

“The chance to play Champions League football, challenge for trophies, the chance to play next to De Bruyne and play for the best manager in the world was a massive factor."

