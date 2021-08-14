Jack Grealish Reveals Two Key Demands of Himself During New Man City Career

Manchester City’s record-signing Jack Grealish has been speaking about what he wants to achieve whilst at the club, ahead of what could be his Premier League debut for the reigning champions this weekend.

With Pep Guardiola understood to want to shake-up his City side this summer, one of his desired methods of accomplishing this was to recruit one of the most creative players in the Premier League.

He achieved that with the acquisition of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

The England international officially joined the club on 5th August and consequently became Manchester City’s record signing, joining the club in a deal worth around £100 million.

Pep Guardiola has long been an admirer of Grealish, and this Sunday may see the player make his Premier League debut for the reigning champions, as the Blues travel to North London to face Spurs.

In an interview with the official club website this week, the England international has spoken about the enthusiastic reception that he received upon joining Manchester City and touched on what he desires to accomplish at the club.

Regarding the reception he received from the Manchester City faithful upon his arrival, Jack Grealish positively noted, "I've already seen the support I’ve had off City fans, so that is really nice. I hope I can have the same connection with them”.

Grealish also touched on what he wishes to accomplish in Manchester and emphatically stated that he intends “to perform, score goals and bring back trophies.”

Whilst Jack Grealish was primarily signed due to his outstanding creativity and revered attacking output, the former Villa captain has also long been noted for possessing the mentality necessary to achieve at the highest level.

Since arriving at the club in 2016, Pep Guardiola has notably instilled a winning mentality throughout the club, and Grealish would not have been recruited had the Catalan coach have been unsure on whether he has the mindset needed to achieve at Manchester City.

